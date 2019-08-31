× 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Avon

AVON, Ind. — One person has died and another person was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Avon.

Police stated that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 36 and Glenbrook Lane in Avon.

There were two people in the car at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, according to officials. The severity of their injuries is unknown as this time.

The name of the deceased has not been released, as next-of-kin is yet to be notified.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story.