× Deadly shooting on Indy northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS-Indianapolis Homicide Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side. Just after 8:00 p.m., police were sent to the 3200 block of Lupine Drive on a report of a person shot. That scene is near West 34th Street and North High School Road. When officers arrived they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the 23-year-old man to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died. Investigators say the shooting followed an altercation in the street. According to IMPD Major Harold Turner, a few individuals were seen running from the scene following the shooting. Major Turner added detectives believe this was an isolated incident and the community is not in danger.