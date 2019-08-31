× Herta races to Portland Pole

Colton Herta’s last lap of the Firestone Fast Six knocked Will Power off the top of the pylon and gave the rookie his second career IndyCar pole.

Behind Herta and Power, Scott Dixon and Jack Harvey will make up the second row while Felix Rosenqvist and Ryan Hunter-Reay start in row three.

Dixon was the lone championship contender to make the Fast Six as his competition struggled. Points leader Josef Newgarden just missed out on advancing past the first round and will start 13th. His Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud, second in points, struggled on the day and will start 18th. Alexander Rossi made the round of 12, but faltered there, and will begin seventh, just missing out on the Fast Six.

The Grand Prix of Portland will go green shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.