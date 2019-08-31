× IMPD Police Chief releases statement on Thursday’s incident at Shortridge High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Police Chief Bryan Roach has released a statement on the Thursday incident involving a IMPD officer and a student outside of Shortridge High School. An earlier released video on Facebook shows a IMPD police officer appearing to punch a student outside Shortridge High School.

Both Indianapolis Public Schools and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the incident happened Thursday outside the school involving two IMPD officers and an IPS officer.

Saturday, Chief Roach issued a statement with regard to the reviewing process which has been underway since Thursday.

“Over the last 36 hours, IMPD leadership has spent time reviewing the video of Thursday’s incident at Shortridge High School and engaged in extensive internal discussions. The video shows a clear image of a closed fist punch to the face, a technique which is not taught or reasonable given the facts known to us at this time,” said Chief Roach. “The incident has been turned over to investigators, who understand this case is a priority and have been advised to be as timely as possible. In the meantime, the officer is currently suspended without pay. The facts brought forward through the ongoing investigations in both the criminal and administrative processes will then be used to determine any final decisions.”