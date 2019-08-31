× Man found shot multiple times on 2nd floor balcony of west side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 7300 block of River Walk Drive.

911 operators received a call shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday from a witness who said they heard gun shots and yelling outside their apartment.

Responding officers found an adult male who had been shot multiple times near the second floor balcony of the apartment building. EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. At last check the male was listed in critical condition as a result of his injuries.

The name of the victim was not released.

Police have started an investigation into the shooting. Detectives began interviewing witnesses and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. It’s unclear if police have made any arrests or have any suspects in custody in relation to the shooting.

Any one with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.