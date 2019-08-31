× Police searching for SUV who hit woman while walking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a hit & run driver who struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

911 operators received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. from a woman who said she was hit by a passerby while walking in the street. Responding officers were able to locate the woman near the 2200 block of Kenwood Avenue.

EMS personnel were dispatched and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark colored SUV. The driver did not stop and fled in an unknown direction after the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.