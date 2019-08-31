Race fans get up-close look at NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- The world's biggest drag race is right here in Indianapolis, and it's happening this weekend at the Lucas Oil Raceway.

A win at the race is like winning the Indy 500 or the World Series.

The event is unique because organizers say each ticket is like getting your own pit pass. Fans can walk around, interact with drivers and get autographs.

"If it weren’t for the fans, we wouldn’t exist. That’s the reason all the racers, all the members of our team have a chance to talk to the fans," Top Fuel Driver T.J. Zizzo said. "This is really awesome. You come out here as a fan, you’re not sitting in the stand, you’re coming out here feeling it, coming into our pit area, seeing what it’s all about. It’s really sensory overload."

A lot of the drivers live in central Indiana.

"It’s nice because I can sleep in my own bed for one, that’s something that I really enjoy because I’m on the road, so it’s nice being local, having a lot of friends and family out here," Funny Car driver Shawn Langdon said.

Qualifying races will be held Saturday and Sunday, and Finals are on Monday. You can find a full schedule and ticket information here.