Rain chances for Labor Day weekend; Hurricane Dorian strengthens to a Category 4 storm

Several locations woke up dry this Saturday morning while others saw rain and thunderstorms. The thunderstorms were very isolated and concentrated near downtown Indianapolis. The storms produced heavy rain, lightning and there was a report of dime-sized hail near Greenwood. A nearby frontal boundary will sag south and keep storm chances in the forecast for today. There will still be several dry hours today under a partly sunny sky. Just be sure to keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans for today due to the limited rain chances that exist this afternoon and evening.

The Indy Indians have their FINAL home game of the season this evening! First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers and there still could be a few showers around Victory Field. Otherwise you can expect a mostly cloudy sky tonight as temperatures fall back into the mid-70s by the fireworks show.

Sunday will likely mark the soggiest day of Labor Day weekend for central Indiana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become scattered over the area, especially by Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are the main threats. However, severe weather is not expected at this time.

Showers and storms will push east of the state by Labor Day morning! The area will begin to dry out on Monday as cloud cover decreases in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s, which is near the average high of 83° in Indianapolis.

Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida. At 8 AM Saturday, Dorian was a Category 4 hurricane producing sustained wind speeds at 145 MPH. The latest projection shows the storm holding its strength as it passes over Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island on Sunday. The path of the Dorian has shifted eastward, meaning the northeast coast of Florida is an area of concern for large impact. The storm will sweep along the East Coast and closer to Georgia/ the Carolinas well into next week. Since this is a slow-moving storm, the path and timing could still be adjusted in the days ahead.