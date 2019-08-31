× Silver Alert issued for missing IU Bloomington college student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 20-year-old college student from Indiana University Bloomington.

Police say Alexander William Weiss is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Weiss is described as standing 5′ 11″ inches tall, weighs roughly 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy IU shirt with “INDIANA” written in camo letters, khaki cargo shorts and black shoes.

Weiss was last seen on Friday, August 30 at approximately 7:45 p.m. He is missing from Bloomington which is about 51 miles south of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information regarding Weiss’ whereabouts is asked to call the IU Bloomington Police Department at 812-855-4111 or contact police by dialing 911.