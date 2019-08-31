Traffic stop leads cocaine dealing charges

Posted 10:19 PM, August 31, 2019, by

CLINTON COUNTY,Indiana–As a Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy approached a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation, he noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.  A search of the vehicle produced vape pods of THC and approximately 17 grams of cocaine.  The traffic stop took place Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.  on State Road 26 near Clinton County Road 200 East.  23-year-old Daltyn Childers and 21-year-old Aryin Ray, both of Kokomo were arrested on charges of dealing cocaine and possession of marijuana.  The case has been turned over to the Clinton County Prosecutor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.