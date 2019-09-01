Scattered storms on Sunday; Dorian upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Guardian Radar is active once again this Sunday morning. Today will mark the soggiest day of the weekend as a storm system travels over the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. An isolated strong storm is a possibility this afternoon, mainly southeast of Indianapolis. Gusty winds, a downpour and frequent lightning may form with any storm that develops today. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy as highs rise into upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will wind down after midnight and cloud cover will begin to decrease early Labor Day. Dry weather is expected tomorrow with seasonal temperatures in the lower 80s late in the afternoon. Our next wave of thunderstorms will arrive very late Tuesday as a cold front approaches central Indiana. The boundary will allow temperatures to become cooler and more comfortable by Thursday and Friday of this week.

Hurricane Dorian was officially upgraded to a dangerous Category 5 hurricane at 8 AM Sunday as it approaches the northwest Bahamas. A storm must produce sustained wind speeds at 157 MPH or higher according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale to be rated as a Category 5 storm. Dorian will pass over the Bahamas today as a major hurricane and is expected to shift in a more northerly direction Monday morning. Latest forecast projection indicates the storm will sweep along the US southeast coastline this week.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued along Florida’s coast ahead of Dorian. Residents along the Atlantic coast in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas need to keep a close eye on the latest forecast model runs in case Dorian switches its path. Tropical storm-force winds, wind damage, heavy rain and storm surge along the coast are possible. With any tropical system, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out within the outer bands.

Dorian will linger in the Atlantic for days. The storm will weaken as it travels north and enters “cooler” water near the Carolinas. Dorian may even hold as a Category 1 hurricane as it nears North Carolina late in work week. The Weather Authority will continue to follow and bring the latest updates as they become available.