Colts add Ryan Lewis, subtract special teams ace Chris Milton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Slashing the roster to 53 players Saturday afternoon was just the beginning for Chris Ballard.

In the ever-changing process of constructing the Indianapolis Colts roster, the team was awarded cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers (from Buffalo) and waived cornerback Chris Milton. Milton appeared in 35 games over the past three seasons and had established himself as a solid core special teams player.

The 6-0, 195-pound Lewis originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted rookie in May 2017. He has appeared in seven games with three starts, all with the Buffalo Bills last season.

The Colts also filled six of their 10 practice squad spots with players they waived Saturday: quarterback Phillip Walker, linebacker Skai Moore, wideout Ashton Dulin, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, guard Jake Eldenkramp, and cornerback Jalen Collins.

