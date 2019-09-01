Gas City police seek help finding missing 10-year-old girl

Posted 12:20 PM, September 1, 2019, by

Skylea Carmack (Photo Provided By Gas City Police Department)

GAS CITY, Ind. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Skylea Carmack was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East South D Street in Gas City, according to the Gas City Police Department.

She is described as standing 5′ tall and weighs roughly 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with Mario and Luigi on it and black pants.

If you have any information related to Carmack’s whereabouts please contact the Gas City Police Department at 765-674-2278.

