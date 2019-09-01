Hoosiers ready to help those areas that will be impacted Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Hundreds of thousands of people could be affected by Hurricane Dorian in the United State along various areas of the eastern seaboard. Dorian ,which is now a category 5 with 160 mph sustained winds, now has the eye-wall of this catastrophic hurricane about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds.

Indiana IFD Batallion Chief, Jay Settergren (INTF1 Team Leader), spoke to Fox 59 Morning News about what his team from Indiana is doing now in Florida as they prepare for this destructive hurricane.