IN Focus: Panelists discuss mayoral debate, DCS, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —Democratic incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and Republican challenger, State Senator Jim Merritt discussed their respective visions for Indianapolis during their first debate Thursday at the Indy Chamber's 2019 Hob Nob.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy & Leigh Riley Evans share their thoughts on the mayoral debate, and more of this week's top stories.

The mayoral candidates will square off again in October as FOX59 teams up with the West Side Chamber of Commerce to present a live, televised debate Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in Wayne Township.

You can submit a question for the candidates online.