IN Focus: Sports wagering legal in Indiana starting this weekend

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana casinos are preparing to launch sports betting this weekend, as it becomes legal in the state as of Sept. 1st, including Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.

The sports book, Winner’s Circle Race Sports Pub, will be located in the heart of the casino, utilizing the footprint of the existing off track betting and dining venue. The casino says it will offer an upgraded entertainment experience including, state-of-the art audio and visual technology.

Gov. Eric Holcomb himself will place a bet in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon, to make the first legal bet in the state since sports wagering was legalized by the General Assembly earlier this year.

Other casinos are getting ready for the launch as well.

Hoosier Park’s sports book, The Book, is set to open on Thursday, Sept. 19 following the completion of new construction. Located adjacent to The Terrace Showroom, the sports betting venue will overlook the track with access to food and beverage outlets. The Book will also offer state-of-the art audio and visual technology.

In addition to sports books at the casino and race track properties, off track betting properties will also unveil sports books under the newly renamed Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub brand. The downtown Indianapolis Winner’s Circle has a tentative opening date of Sept. 3, with the Clarksville Winner’s Circle to follow on Sept. 12 and New Haven Winner’s Circle set to offer sports wagering to the greater Fort Wayne market on Sept. 19.

“Our properties are pioneering sports betting in Indiana, and we’re thrilled to offer sports fans a brand-new way to experience their favorite events while providing a legal platform to make sports bets,” said Ron Baumann, senior vice president and general manager of Indiana Grand.

Sports enthusiasts in Indiana will now be able to make legal wagers on sports like professional football, basketball, baseball, and golf – in addition to more than 100 other sporting events throughout the year.

“We expect to see new guests with the introduction of sports betting, which in turn creates more visitation and tourism for our host communities,” said Trent McIntosh, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s senior vice president and general manager. “We’re thankful for the support from our Indiana legislators and the leadership within the counties that we operate. This is a very exciting time for us.”

Similar to casino gaming and horse racing, sports bettors will have an opportunity to earn rewards and take advantage of special experiences and offers with Caesars Rewards, one of the largest casino and entertainment affinity programs in the world.

More information and updates on sports book openings can be found on the following web sites: