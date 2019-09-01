IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

Posted 9:55 AM, September 1, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Lara Beck, Mike Murphy & Leigh Riley Evans pick this week's winners and losers.

Join us again next Sunday- starting next week (and throughout football season) our program airs every Sunday morning at 7:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Play, or Stitcher.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.