IndyCar releases 2020 schedule
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IndyCar Series released the schedule for the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon before the Grand Prix of Portland.
There’s only one major change with Richmond Raceway replacing Pocono Raceway on the schedule. It’s the first time the IndyCars will race at the three-quarter mile oval since 2009 when Scott Dixon won. The event will be held on Saturday, June 27 under the lights.
“We are pleased to return to the Mid-Atlantic region, one we know to be full of IndyCar fans,” said series CEO Mark Miles in a news release. “We’re also excited to return to historic Richmond Raceway, which was recently re-imagined with a $30 million redevelopment project that modernized the infield for a better fan experience.”
The season will open March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg and end on September 20 at WeatherTech Raceway in Laguna Seca.
The IndyCar Grand Prix will take place May 9 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with the 104th Indianapolis 500 two weeks later on May 24 on the famed 2.5 mile oval.
Here is the full schedule:
- March 15 – Streets of St. Petersburg
- April 5 – Barber Motorsports Park
- April 19 – Streets of Long Beach
- April 26 – Circuit of the Americas
- May 9 – 7th IndyCar Grand Prix
- May 24 – 104th Indianapolis 500
- May 30 – Streets of Detroit Race #1
- May 31 – Streets of Detroit Race #2
- June 6 – Texas Motor Speedway
- June 21 – Road America
- June 27 – Richmond Raceway
- July 12 -Streets of Toronto
- July 18 – Iowa Speedway
- August 16 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- August 22 – World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
- September 6 – Portland International Raceway
- September 20 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca