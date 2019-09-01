INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Every parent is always looking for new products to help them when it comes to raising their kids and as Katy Mann of Indy With Kids informs Fox 59's Zach Myers, these six latest brands are soon to be household must haves.
New product brands for kids that parents need to know
-
Nike launches a sneaker subscription service for kids
-
Score big discounts while back-to-school shopping at Just Between Friends sale August 7-10
-
Best back-to-school cars
-
Families face bus issues on first day of school in Anderson
-
Beech Grove High School prepared for students 1 month after tornado
-
-
Outback Steakhouse asked family to leave over ‘noises’ from boy with special needs, mom says
-
Study says kids makes you happier — once they’ve moved out
-
Mom with license plate ‘PB4WEGO’ wins battle with state to keep it
-
‘Baby Shark’ is being turned into an animated series, doo doo doo doo doo doo
-
Kids steal parent’s car, take 600-mile road trip
-
-
Kraft introduces ‘Salad Frosting’ to help trick kids into eating more vegetables
-
Pacers among those helping Indy church after Grinch steals toys, clothes and electronics
-
Prevention techniques to protect children from hot car deaths