Penrod Arts Fair ready to celebrate their 53rd year in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --As one of the largest single-day arts fair in the country, the Penrod Arts Fair provides an unparalleled experience with nearly 350 artist exhibitions in addition to five stages of entertainment, more than 40 arts-related non-profit organizations, an extensive interactive children’s area and the finest food and beverage Indianapolis has to offer.

New features this year include musical entertainment curated in partnership with Indy Jazz Fest, where guests can expect live music at the WFYI Blues & Jazz Stage. Plus, returning for a fifth year in a row, the Stutz Artists Village will be open and will feature an array of artists from one of Indy’s best-known artist locales.

And organizers for the Penrod Arts Fair have created a discount code for FOX59 viewers to use when purchasing tickets. Viewers can use the code “FOX” and receive $3 off their ticket when bought online. The code will expire on Monday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m.