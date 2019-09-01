People pack onto buses for first day of IndyGo Red Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - People got the chance to ride the new IndyGo Red Line for the first time Sunday.

Many of the buses were full of people in the morning eager to check out the route and see how it all worked.

More than 200 volunteers were also on the buses and at the stations helping riders with any questions they have. The volunteers will be helping riders throughout the entire week.

Some of the riders said they were excited to make the Red Line their primary mode of transportation around the downtown areas, but others said they were just happy to have another option.

"My main transport around town since I live in Broad Ripple and work in Broad Ripple is my bicycle or my two legs and my wife sometimes let me borrow her car in inclement weather so it’s great having another option now," Gary Halberstadt said.

Last week there were some issues during practice runs, three buses got into crashes. All three crashes happened on Capital Avenue. IndyGo says drivers are having trouble on that street because they aren't looking both ways.

"The Capital Avenue has a northbound bus only lane so we know that motorists who are leaving or entering parking garage facilities or those who are going straight to reach Capital need to make sure they’re looking both directions," Lauren Day, IndyGo Public Relations Director said, "We’ve added some additional signage as a reminder to look both ways for those buses."

People can ride the buses for free throughout the month of September.

Mon – Fri

5 AM – 9 PM every 10 minutes

9 PM – 1 AM every 15 minutes

Sat

6 AM – 1 AM every 15 minutes

Sun

7 AM – 8 PM every 15 minutes

8 PM – 10 PM every 20 minutes