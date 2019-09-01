× Underage drinking on river leads to 27 arrests

PULAKSI COUNTY, Indiana–Indiana Conservation officers responded to complaints from Pulaski County residents that a large group of people were littering and involved in other criminal activity on the Tippecanoe River. While patrolling the river by kayak, officers encountered a large group of individuals under the age of 21, floating on tubes and consuming alcohol.

Due to the size of the group, conservation officers requested help from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Winamac Police Department.

27 people were taken into custody and charged with minor consumption of alcohol. All 27 were taken to the Pulaski County Jail.

Additionally, one individual was also charged with possession of marijuana and another was issued a citation for failing to possess a wearable flotation device.