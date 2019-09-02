× 1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another critically wounded after a double shooting incident on the city’s west side.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lafayette Rd. IMPD officers were driving in the area when they saw a car on the bridge with two people inside. They found a female victim who had been shot to death. The male driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

