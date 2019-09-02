1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting on city’s west side

Posted 4:01 AM, September 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead, and another critically wounded after a double shooting incident on the city’s west side.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Lafayette Rd. IMPD officers were driving in the area when they saw a car on the bridge with two people inside. They found a female victim who had been shot to death. The male driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

This developing story will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.