× Colts extend Jacoby Brissett’s contract with 2-year, $30 million deal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jacoby Brissett is getting paid like the starter he is.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the Indianapolis Colts and Brissett agreed Monday to a two-year extension. Details of the contract were not immediately known, but NFL Network reported it’s worth $30 million with $20 million in guarantees.

The #Colts and QB Jacoby Brissett have agreed to terms on a 2-year extension worth $30M, source said. He gets $20M guaranteed at signing. Some security for the new Indy starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2019

Brissett, 26, is in the final year of his four-year, $3.41 million rookie deal. That includes a 2019 base salary of $2 million.

And that would have made him one of the NFL’s lowest-paid opening-day starters, and the second highest-paid QB on the Colts. General manager Chris Ballard signed veteran Brian Hoyer to a three-year, $12 million contract Monday.

This story will be updated.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: