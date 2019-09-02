× Coolest Labor Day in years; When was the warmest?

Labor Day weekend has come and gone. Where did our summer go?

At least we salvaged Monday with sunshine and warmer temperatures. The high today of 82-degrees makes this the coolest Labor Day and Labor Day weekend (three days) since 2014. Last year the high reached 92°.

So when was the hottest Labor Day?

September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall, which doesn’t end until November 30. But many of us would like to hold onto the steamy summer air for a little while longer. Labor Day weekend’s temperatures can vary sharply from year to year. The calendar date might not always be the same, but we did some digging, attempting to find which Labor Day was the hottest.

Dating back 55 years, only four occasions have each day (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) of a Labor Day weekend topped 90-degrees, most recently in 2015.

Since 1963 has Labor Day reached 90-degrees only nine times. The hottest was 96-degrees on September 7, 1964.

You might ask then, when was the coolest? We only reached a high of 63-degrees on September 5 in 1994.