Fleeing suspects in vehicle fire shots at IMPD officers

Posted 5:01 AM, September 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, September 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A police vehicle pursuit that included shots fired at officers ended with one suspect in custody and another on the loose.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, when officers patrolling in the area of E. 34th St. and N. Arlington Ave., were nearly struck by a vehicle. The officers attempted to stop the driver, who fled the scene. A chase ensued, with a male passenger in the vehicle firing shots at the pursuing officers. The chase ended near E. 34th St. and Gale St., where the male in the pursued vehicle jumped out and escaped. The female driver was apprehended.  Police are searching the area with drones and at least one K-9, looking for the escapee.

No officers were wounded by gunfire. A squad car was damaged by at least one bullet fired during the pursuit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.