Foggy start to Labor Day; Hurricane Dorian slowly tracking west

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was certainly a wet Sunday for several locations around central Indiana! Scattered showers and thunderstorms traveled over the state. One wave impacted the northern half of the FOX59 viewing area during the morning hours with widely scattered showers south of Indy late in the day. The Indianapolis Airport only had a trace amount of rain and Bloomington received 0.87” on Sunday!

Light winds and the recent rainfall are contributing to the fog formation this Monday morning. The visibility may quickly drop to a quarter of a mile for those traveling for Labor Day at sunrise. The fog situation should improve as the sun rises as cloud cover decreases through the morning hours.

High pressure over Illinois is going to keep central Indiana dry for Labor Day. Skies will become clearer by the afternoon hours. The ample sunshine today will help temperatures to rise into the lower 80s! The high in Indianapolis struggled to rise on Saturday and Sunday due to the cloud cover and rainfall. The Indy Airport only climbed to 72° Saturday afternoon!

There will be several dry hours on Tuesday before our next round of thunderstorms arrive late in the evening. Storms are expected to arrive after 9 PM and track over the area through the overnight hours ahead of a cold front. Isolated strong to severe storm is possible with gusty winds being the primary threat. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out early Wednesday morning. However, cooler and less humid conditions are expected by Wednesday afternoon.

Hurricane Dorian is still a Category 5 hurricane this Labor Day morning as it “wobbles” over the Grand Bahama Island. The storm was moving west at only 1 mph at 6 AM! This will result in catastrophic damage and flooding for the northwestern Bahamas. Florida’s east coast will be impacted by the storm, which is why the National Weather Service has issued Hurricane Warnings and Watches along its coastline. Damaging winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding a concern with the slow-moving Dorian. The Weather Authority will have more updates on Hurricane Dorian in the days ahead.