Swastika spray painted on downtown Noblesville building prompts investigation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating after someone spray painted a swastika on the side of a Noblesville building.

Officers say the vandalism happened sometime over this past weekend.

“I know that they don’t represent Noblesville community at all,” said Greg Richards, a Noblesville resident.

Next to the blue swastika was a curse word. It took effort for the vandals to get the graffiti all the way towards the roof.

“It just shows these guys planned it out. It wasn’t spur of the moment,” said Josh Hammel, a Hamilton County resident.

The offensive symbol was spray painted on a building in downtown Noblesville, near the corner of Maple and 9th. Greg Richards calls the building home and to him what was painted is personally painful.

“I have an uncle who liberated Dachau concentration camp, I think somebody who would do this doesn’t understand the significance of that symbol,” said Richards.

By 4 p.m. Monday, the graffiti was cleaned up. Now there are two patches of white bricks where the hateful symbol once was.

“I think it’s great that they were able to do it so quickly,” said Jake Winters, a Noblesville resident.

Last summer, about 25 miles away, anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a Carmel synagogue. Police did make an arrest in that case. FOX59 reached out to the Jewish Community Relations Council about this Noblesville incident. A spokesman said, “The Jewish Community Relations Council is once again appalled at the appearance of a Nazi swastika, a symbol of hate.”

“People that would use that symbol don’t understand the full meaning of it, the full impact of it,” said Richards.

Investigators want to know who painted this hateful message and why.

“I think they’re needs to be consequences, so they don’t do it again,” said Hammel.

At last check, there are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Noblesville police.