× Take Labor Day grilling to new heights with these recipes

Labor Day is here–and that means it’s time to fire up the grill!

But you can do more than the typical burgers and hot dogs, as Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants shows us on FOX59 Morning News.

Jalapeno Popper Burger

Ingredients

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded cheddar

½ cup shredded mozzarella

2 each jalapeños, minced

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

½ tsp. chili powder

1 ½ pounds ground beef

4 each burger buns

Directions

Make filling: In a medium bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar, mozzarella, and jalapeños. Season with salt and pepper, then fold in cooked bacon.

Form ground beef into 8 large, thin rounds (about ¼”). Spoon about ¼ cup of filling mixture onto one patty, then place a second patty on top. Pinch edges to seal burger and re-shape into a disc if necessary. Repeat with remaining patties and filling mixture.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Season burgers on both sides with chili powder, salt, and pepper. Place on grill and cook until cooked through to your liking, about 6 minutes per side for medium.

Sandwich with burger buns and serve immediately

Grilled Fish Tacos

Ingredients

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 ½ lb. cod (or other flaky white fish)

½ tbsp. vegetable oil

Salt and ground black pepper

8 each corn tortillas

1 each avocado, diced

Lime wedges and sour cream, for serving

Directions

In a medium shallow bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, paprika, chili powder, cumin, and cayenne.

Add cod, tossing until evenly coated. Let marinate 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make slaw: In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro, and honey. Stir in cabbage, corn, and jalapeño. Season with salt and pepper.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat vegetable oil. Remove cod from marinade and season both sides of each filet with salt and pepper. Add fish flesh side-down. Cook until opaque and cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Let rest 5 minutes before flaking with a fork.

Assemble tacos: Serve fish over grilled tortillas with corn slaw and avocado. Squeeze lime juice on top and garnish with sour cream

Recipes adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants