2 hospitalized, 3 still missing in Morgan County boating accident

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department confirms that two people are hospitalized, and three others missing after a boat capsized on White River just north of Martinsville.

One adult and one child were taken to a local hospital, according to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers. Crews are currently conducting water searches for the three missing persons using rescue/recovery boats and at least one aerial drone. A large group of people were reportedly aboard the craft at the time of the accident. The sheriff says a language barrier hampered the early rescue effort, and that an interpreter is now on-scene to assist.

