× 2 in Yorktown face identity theft, counterfeiting, meth charges

YORKTOWN, Ind. — The Yorktown Police Department (YPD) have arrested two people suspected in stealing mail and using the information to commit identity theft and counterfeiting.

Police said officers stopped a car driven by Tracey Hill with passenger Eric Myers around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in Woodland Trails.

Hill and Myers were arrested after they were identified in a surveillance video attempting to use a stolen debit card.

Several pieces of stolen mail, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and fake IDs were found inside the car after a search warrant was obtained by police.

Another search warrant was obtained for the suspects’ residence where more stolen mail, account numbers, counterfeit IDs, counterfeit checks, lists of people’s Social Security Numbers and other personal information were found.

YPD said additional methamphetamine was also found in the residence.

According to police, Hill and Myers had set up a work shop in their garage to alter checks, IDs and create false accounts.

Police currently have a list of over 30 victims and are still going through evidence.

Officers believe the couple are the same people suspected in stealing mail from around the area for at least the past month, and that most of the stolen information came from this stolen mail.

Hill and Myers have both been initially charged with theft, identity theft, counterfeiting, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said the two may face additional charges after investigators meet with prosecutors and the postal inspector.