INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are injured after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Hovey Street, near the intersection of Ralston Avenue and East 33rd Street.

Our crew at the scene says there is a heavy police presence and authorities appear to be focusing on one home.

We will update this story with more information when it is made available.