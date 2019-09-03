5 arrested after shots fired, police pursuit in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police have arrested five men after a police pursuit that began when officers responded to the call of shots fired at a Kokomo housing complex, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

At roughly 6:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the Dunbar Housing Complex in the 800 block of N. Jay Street after several witnesses reported that multiple shots had been fired. Witnesses also told 911 dispatchers that a red Ford extended cab pickup truck was fleeing the area.

While responding to the scene, an officers noticed a red Ford truck in the area of North and Webster Streets and attempted to pull the truck over. The driver refused to stop, and a police pursuit ensued.

Police say the truck continued through the city at a high rate of speed. Officers observed several people in the truck’s cab and bed.

The truck finally came to a stop in the 800 block of South Locke Street, and five of the truck’s six occupants fled on foot. With the help of KPD’s canine officer, Gust, all five individuals were found and taken into custody.

During the investigation, authorities located four handguns and a “large amount” of marijuana.

The following individuals were arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail: