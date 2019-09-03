Avon crash involving 10 vehicles leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

Posted 4:12 PM, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, September 3, 2019

AVON, Ind.– Avon police are investigating a deadly crash involving 10 vehicles.

The crash happened late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and County Road 625 East.

Avon Schools tweeted one of their school buses was involved, but no students were on board at the time. The bus driver is OK.

Police confirmed two people died in the crash, and three other people were taken to a hospital.

The area is closed to traffic at this time, so drivers in the area should take an alternate route.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.