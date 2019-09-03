× Cooler and less humid behind a late night cold front; Storm threat is minimal

WARMEST IN WEEKS

A summer feel Tuesday with southwest winds, elevated humidity and temperatures the rise tho the mid/upper 80s late day. This was the warmest afternoon in Indianapolis in nearly two weeks with some downstate temperatures pushing 90-degrees.

FEW STORMS POSSIBLE

A few storms are possible later tonight as a cold front enters the northwest corner of the state around midnight. Ahead of the front a skinny, broken line of storms is possible. These storms will settle south and diminish well before sunrise. The threat of a storm is minimal and the threat of a severe storm is also rather small but one or two gusty storms may be possible.

Despite a ‘slight risk’ outlook from the Storm Prediction Center this evening, it is our opinion that the risk for severe weather is rather minimal and would most likely be isolated at best. We will monitor trends.

Rainfall and storm coverage will remain under 20% before the front passes. The front will be passing between 3 am to 5 am and will be well south before sunrise.

COOLER AND MUCH LESS HUMID

The wind shift Wednesday marks the passing of a cold front and the demise of the high levels of humidity. The comfortable air will flow freely Wednesday delivering great nights and mild, September air to end the work week/ Lows Thursday and Friday morning will dip to the middle 50s with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s Thursday and near 80-degrees Friday.