Girl, 2, dies after being struck by car in Grant County

UPLAND, Ind. – A 2-year-old girl died after being struck by a car in Grant County Monday night, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Labor Day. Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Grant County Road 600 South near Grant County Road 1050 East.

State police said 29-year-old Keith Everhart of Hartford City was driving a 1988 Oldsmobile eastbound on County Road 600 South when the car struck 2-year-old Neveah Braggs, who was in the roadway. The Upland girl was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries.

Police said the posted speed limit in the area was 55 mph and Everhart wasn’t required to stop at the intersection. Police are trying to determine why the little girl was in the road and said the crash remains under investigation.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.