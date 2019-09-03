Hogsett declares ‘Andrew Luck Day’ in Indy to celebrate career of retired Colts quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city of Indianapolis declared Tuesday “Andrew Luck Day” in honor of the retired Colts quarterback.

Mayor Joe Hogsett proclaimed Sept. 3 as a day for “residents, fans and community leaders to highlight the citywide impact of the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.”

Luck shocked the sports world more than a week ago by announcing his retirement from football. He joined the team in 2012 as the first overall pick of the NFL Draft and has had an immense impact on the city since his selection.

The mayor said Luck will remain a “Hoosier for life” for his lasting impact on the city, including “his dedication to Riley Hospital for Children where he delivered gifts, caroled during the holidays, sent messages of encouragement to staff and made surprise visits to patients fighting for their lives.”

Hogsett also highlighted Luck’s efforts to encourage physical fitness and proper nutrition through the “Change the Play” program and his dedication to reading and education through the “Andrew Luck Book Club.”

Fans are encouraged to share their memories of Luck by using the hashtag #ThankYouAndrewLuck and tagging the @Colts on social media.

You can read the mayor’s proclamation here.

