HorrorHound Weekend descends on the Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the country’s biggest horror conventions returns to downtown Indianapolis at a new location.

The Indiana Convention Center (100 South Capitol Avenue) is the new home of HorrorHound Weekend which starts Friday, September 6 and runs through Sunday, September 8.

Hosted by HorrorHound magazine, the convention boasts another huge list of celebrity guests, vendors, panels and a film festival.

According to a HorrorHound release, this year’s list of guests include several cast members from the Scream and Saw film franchises.

Neve Cambell, David Arquette, Rose McGowan, and Matthew Lillard are just a few actors appearing to represent the Scream film series.

Lillard is also known as Shaggy in the Scooby Doo movies and is scheduled as a guest for the FOX59 Morning Show on Friday, September 6.

Creature-character actor and Indianapolis native Doug Jones is returning home this weekend.

The Shape of Water and Star Trek: Discovery star will also visit the FOX59 studio on Sunday morning, September 8.

HorrorHound Highlights:

Photo-Ops Everywhere! — Patrick Wilson and Carla Gugino from the Watchmen film will also be in attendance, and HorrorHound said be sure not to miss photo opportunities with scream queen Elvira and Christine – a 1958 Plymouth Belvedere from the 1983 Stephen King film.

Shut up and take my money! — Attendees can expect vendor tables stacked with magazines, toys and Blu-rays, as well as custom decor from stickers and placards to figurines and screen prints.

Getting ready for Halloween? — HorrorHound said there’s an entire wing of the showroom floor devoted to masks, makeup and prosthetics called Maskfest that lists over 100 vendors in “the most astounding monster-maker event of the year.”

There’s always music in the air — This year’s Indianapolis event features An Evening with Henry Rollins on Friday night, a Saturday night concert of John 5 and the Creatures, and Anthrax legends Scott Ian and Charlie Benante will be signing on the showroom floor all weekend.

A complete list of celebrity guests and events can be found here including after-hours movie screenings and parties for the night owls.

HorrorHound Weekend:

Indiana Convention Center – 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, September 6: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 7: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 8: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Children 12 and under get in free.

Tickets are available at the door, based on venue capacity. For pre-sale information and ticket pricing click here.