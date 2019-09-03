Keep track of Indiana’s fall foliage with the Brown County Leaf Cam

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Summer is unofficially over now that Labor Day is behind us, which means it’s time to be keep an eye on the changing leaves.

The handy dandy Brown County Leaf Cam is up and running to help keep track of the fall foliage. From sun up to sun down, visitors can visit this website to see the county’s beautiful autumn scenery.

This year’s Leaf Cam is placed high atop a cabin near the Bean Blossom overlook. Powered by Sensera Systems, the camera will refresh every 15 minutes, providing a real-time glimpse of the leaves as they transform.

Brown County officials say pinpointing an exact date or even week for the peak time for changing leaved is easier said than done. Weather plays a major role so as the weather is never the same, the time of year the leaves change always varies.

Typically, mid to late October is peak time. However, a wonderful array of color as early as late September stretching into the beginning of November can still be seen.

SmokyMountains.com has created a 2019 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, which shows central Indiana’s peak around the first week of November.

For more information about Brown County, including fall attractions, events, and inquiries, visit www.browncounty.com or call 812-988-7303.