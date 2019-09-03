Man in critical condition after police pursuit ends with crash into Indy restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after a police pursuit ended in a crash that involved three vehicles and a restaurant on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At 5:41 Tuesday, responders were called to the 3400 block of Georgetown Road after a man led police on a four-block pursuit and crashed into a black vehicle before continuing into a restaurant.

IFD says the driver then fled the scene, but a female passenger was taken into custody.

The man injured was the driver of the black vehicle. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The restaurant involved, Harsi’s Subs N Pizza, had two workers and four customers inside at the time of the crash, but no occupants of the restaurant were injured. IFD said the building sustained significant structure damage.

Officials say the pursuit began on South Georgetown Road, but it is unclear what led up to the pursuit at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.