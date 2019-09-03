Proposed development at Glendale Town Center has some residents concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Some residents are concerned about a proposed project at Glendale Town Center. Developers want to put in retail space and roughly 270 apartments there.

There is a hearing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the City County Building to discuss the plans.

Kite Realty would continue to own the Glendale Town Center retail and would jointly own the new apartment development with Milhaus.

The groups said new retail would replace the vacant Macy's store and about five tenants would go in the “Target Level” space. They hope to put about 270 apartments in the parking lots along Rural Street. The buildings would be three to four stories tall.

The developers are asking for zoning approval and termination of a parole covenant.

"That is a lot of people coming and going," said Dan Henkel, a homeowner near the property.

Henkel's backyard lives right next to the property. He is excited about new development in the community but he had some concerns. He worries about the traffic this could bring to intersections he said are already problematic.

"We are going to see hundreds of additional cars coming and going, particularly at the start and end of the work day," he said.

The Department of Public Works reviewed a traffic impact study. It found all intersections would continue to operate at acceptable levels, although it recommended some safety changes at Rural Street and Kessler Boulevard.

Some residents believe this development would be an opportunity to improve connectivity in the area.

"The 62nd Street trail is very popular. People walk their dogs on it, they walk themselves, they walk their babies. This is an important time to connect that 62nd trail with some other opportunities," said Henkel.

Henkel said the developers have agreed to a number of their requests. They hope to continue those conversations Wednesday during the hearing.

We reached out to Kite Realty on Tuesday. As of Tuesday evening, we were still waiting to hear back.

Back in June, a spokesperson told us they were excited for the future of Glendale Town Center and looked forward to strengthening a neighborhood landmark with this proposed development.