× Storm threat tonight, some possibly severe! Hurricane Dorian remains offshore of Florida.

Patchy fog around to begin our Tuesday morning, while temperatures hold in the middle 60’s. Another bright day ahead with sunshine and gusty southwest winds. This should help to boost our temperatures back into the middle to upper 80’s by 5:00 pm, marking the warmest day of the week!

An approaching cold front will arrive later tonight and could bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms for the state. At this time, it appears the greatest threat will be between midnight and 4:00 am for central Indiana. Primarily, strong to damaging winds will be possible, along with lightning and a few heavier downpours. Once the front clears, less humid air will return, along with a break in the warmer temperatures.

Hurricane Dorian remains a monstrous storm producing historic rainfall totals on the Bahamas. The latest track still keeps this hurricane offshore of Florida over the next few days. While wind and areas of rain will continue along the east coast through this workweek! Flooding rains, some minor wind damage, storm surge and rip currents will remain a threat from Florida to the Carolinas through Friday. It still appears that there will not be a direct landfall in the U.S. but will come very close to passing directly over the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Friday afternoon.