Suspected drunk driver strikes multiple Boone County pedestrians, including kids in strollers

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Officials in Boone County say a suspected drunk driver struck multiple pedestrians, including children in strollers.

It happened in the town of Advance in the area of West 300 South and Main Street Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

