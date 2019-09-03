× Suspected drunk driver strikes multiple Boone County pedestrians, including kids in strollers

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Officials in Boone County say a suspected drunk driver struck multiple pedestrians, including children in strollers.

It happened in the town of Advance in the area of West 300 South and Main Street Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the victims, two adults and three children under the age of two, were on an evening walk near Wall Street and Maple Street when they were struck from behind by a red Chevy Cavalier.

After striking the walkers, officers say the suspect vehicle continued westbound on Wall Street.

A neighbor says he heard the commotion, chased down the suspect on foot, jumped in the driver’s side window, shut off the car and took the keys until law enforcement could arrive.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sgt. Chris Burcham confirms that the victims are related to Advance Town Marshal Brad Thomas.

The driver has been taken into custody for questioning. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but officers believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.