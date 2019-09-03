× Truck driver charged with reckless homicide after 2 killed in 10-vehicle crash in Avon

AVON, Ind. – A man has been arrested on reckless homicide charges in connection with a deadly crash in Avon on Tuesday.

Two people were killed in the 10-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and County Road 625 East. Three others were taken to an area hospital.

Avon Schools tweeted one of their school buses was involved, but no students were on board at the time. The bus driver is okay.

Police say the man arrested in the crash, 62-year-old Danny Williams of Knightstown, was the driver of a dump truck involved in the crash.

The area is closed to traffic at this time, so drivers in the area should take an alternate route.

**FATALITY CRASH ARREST** Avon officers have arrested the driver of a dump truck involved in today’s fatal crash on US Hwy 36 and CR 625 East. Danny Williams, a 62 year old Knightstown, IN resident has been arrested this evening with 2 counts of reckless homicide at this time pic.twitter.com/tHMgIZkQ5O — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) September 4, 2019

Officers are on the scene of a fatality accident involving 10 vehicles at the intersection of US Hwy 36 and CR 625 East. The roadway is closed at this time, so please plan your travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/VOD72jIBw7 — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) September 3, 2019