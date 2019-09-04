× Cooler night ahead; Dorian to take a turn

REFRESHING CHANGE

A terrific feel in the air as cooler and much drier air arrives on northwest winds Wednesday afternoon. The huge drop in the dew point (the true measure of moisture in the air) leads to the refreshing feel. It will also aid in tonight’s cool off that includes some locations dipping to nearly 50-degrees by sunrise Thursday. Under clear skies, drier air and lighter winds I would not be surprised if a few outlying areas reach the upper 40s.

Our current forecast is for a low of 56°, should be slip to 55° it would be the coolest since mid-June.

DRY TIME

Skies will be sunny along with comfortably mild air Thursday. This will be as nice of a September day you will find as the sun warms temperatures quickly but only top out in the upper 70s.

Rain chances are small as we end the work week. A new front will slip south starting early Friday and may may lead to a spotty shower by afternoon. Behind this front, we will once again bring milder air in on Saturday.

Rain chances are still looking highest for Sunday, especially later in the day. While showers are expected, at this distance they look light. Full impact of the rain on the upcoming race is still to be determined. We will monitor trends and look for updates rest of the week.

DORIAN STILL CHURNING

There’s been a slight uptick in the storm intensity late Wednesday but remains as a category 2 storm. The center of the storm is 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina and moving slowly north-northwest at 8 miles per hour.

High surf, gusty winds and storm surge are still expected along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coast lines into Friday.