× Drop in humidity and temperatures; Dorian remains a major threat for the Carolinas!

The passage of a cold front this morning is clearing the skies and taking any rain chances with it! For now, we are done with any shower activity and dew points will begin to drop through the afternoon, marking a great day. Plenty of sunshine and a light, northwest wind will make for a comfortable afternoon and evening to be outdoors.

Skies will clear tonight and temperatures will cool into the middle 50’s. Plenty of sunshine on the way for Thursday and a light, northeast wind. Tomorrow is my “Pick of the Week!” Enjoy…

At this hour, Hurricane Dorian remains a threat along the southeastern U.S. from Florida to the Carolinas! Today, heavy rain and surf will pound northeastern Florida, while winds increase from Orlando to Jacksonville. Within the next 48 hours, the coast of Georgia to the Carolinas will feel the force of Dorian! In fact, the biggest effects of Dorian will be felt in the Carolinas and NOT Florida. The Bahamas have been dealt a devastating blow, one that will forever change their landscape, as the death toll rises!