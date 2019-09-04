Erratic driver suffers serious injuries in Hancock County crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. –An erratic driver’s actions are being investigated in a late Wednesday morning rush hour crash in Hancock County.

Indiana State Police say a driver traveling eastbound along I-70 approaching the Mt. Comfort Rd exit between 8:00-8:30 a.m. attempted to get around another vehicle also traveling eastbound on the interstate. In doing so, the first driver struck the second driver and then proceeded to exit the interstate at the Mt. Comfort Road exit at a high rate of speed.

The driver then blew through the turn and traveled over the median where he was struck almost head on by a construction flatbed truck traveling northbound on Mt. Comfort Road.

The driver of the first car was airlifted by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital with serious injuries according to ISP, while both the driver of the struck car and of the construction flatbed truck sustained no injuries.

Portions of Mt. Comfort Road were blocked at the crash site for the investigation and cleanup but have since re-opened.