Explore a career in nursing during event from St. Vincent and Marian University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now is a good time to enter the nursing field—nurses are in high demand because of a nationwide shortage.

St. Vincent and Marian University are partnering to address the situation. Mary Myers, the chief nursing officer for St. Vincent Indianapolis, appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss an upcoming nursing event, along with Dr. Tameria Cox, senior director of nursing academic services for Marian University, and Molly Corya, a Marian ABSN student.

The event is Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the front lobby at St. Vincent Hospital, 2001 W. 86th St. You can learn more here.