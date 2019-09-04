IMPD searches for crooks who tried to rob 5-year-old girl at gunpoint, assaulted couple inside their apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police in Indianapolis are searching for a group of armed crooks responsible for a pair of violent crimes.

Police were called to a robbery and a home break-in just 10 minutes apart at an apartment complex near 30th Street and Moller Avenue on Indy’s west side.

According to police reports, the suspects broke down the screen door before attacking a man inside his own apartment building. Witnesses say just minutes earlier the same suspects allegedly held a gun to a 5-year-old girl’s head.

One of the victims says he was standing outside on Tuesday with family members when they were ambushed by four would-be thieves who grabbed Pema Tamang’s 5-year-old sister by the neck.

“They said, ‘Give money. Give money. If you not give money, I will shoot your sister.’ Then I said, ‘Okay let my sister. I’m going to get the money. How much you want?’” said Tamang.

Pema says he agreed to go inside his apartment to grab some money, but the suspects got spooked and took off.

“Yeah when I came back outside. They let my sister and they ran away this way,” said Tamang.

According to the police report, the gun used in the stickup may have been a fake, but in the moment the family wasn’t taking any chances.

“My brothers and my friends said it’s not a real gun, but I said, ‘No no. It’s a real gun. It’s a real gun,’” said Tamang. “We didn’t try to fight. We didn’t do nothing.”

Witnesses say as the crooks ran through the complex they stopped at a nearby building, smashed through a screen door and assaulted a husband and wife.

Because neighbors were watching, the suspects again quickly ran away.

Still, having two violent crimes take place just minutes apart left the victims afraid the suspects could attack again at random.

“We all are scared because this right here is not only one time. Not only our house, they broke windows, they try to kill somebody and they try to take money,” said Tamang.

As always, because no arrests have been made, anyone with information on suspects is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.